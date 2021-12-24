We need you now more than ever. With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, this has had a negative impact on our business.
About 5,500 We Energies customers in Racine and Sturtevant are without power this Christmas Eve. The outage started at 9:24 p.m.
The cause of the outage has not been determined, but crews have been assigned to work on the issue. according to the We Energies website.
Officials estimate that the power should be restored by 11:30 p.m. We’ll keep you posted.
