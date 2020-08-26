Over Our Head Players (OOHP) is accepting submissions for the “2021 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival,” now through November 1.

“Snowdance®” entry is open to original 10-minute or shorter comedies for the stage. The OOHP Snowdance ensemble will perform winning entries in Winter 2021.

Concluding each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites will earn cash prizes for the playwright.

Entries may be sent to:

SNOWDANCE c/o Sixth Street Theatre

318 Sixth Street

Racine, Wisconsin, 53403

Or email Snowdance318@gmail.com

The Snowdance Comedy Competition rules can be found here. Most importantly, the new rules include: scripts have a maximum of three characters, and entries less than 10 minutes are actively encouraged.

Over Our Head Players is a non-profit organization of volunteer talent from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin and operates the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. They are currently planning their 29th season with the comfort and safety of their volunteers and audiences in mind. OOHPs have a commitment to the original theatre. In addition to Snowdance, previous original works include sold-out productions of Kringle…..The Musical?, The Cedar Chest Letters, Camp Nelson, It’s a Wonderful Lifeboat, Ode to Garlic, Waiting for the Weinermobile (TM), Big Shoes, Still Haven’t Found…, and Real Remembrances of the War in Vietnam.