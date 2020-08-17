RACINE COUNTY – An overturned tractor-trailer closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 94/41 for about 3 ½ hours early Sunday and resulted in the driver being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called to the southbound exit ramp of Highway KR about 3 a.m. Sunday. The truck had crashed into the wall just north of the exit with the trailer extending west to the exit ramp. The trailer’s load of limestone into the ditch along the ramp and accident debris was spread across all southbound lanes of the freeway.

The driver, Edgar Ramos Perez, 27, was able to get out of the damaged truck cab, according to a news release. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and later by medical staff at Ascension All Saints Healthcare in Racine. He was arrested and charged by deputies with first offense OWI. There were no other injuries.

The interstate was reopened after the cleanup. The accident remains under investigation.