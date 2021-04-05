RACINE COUNTY – A 28-year-old woman from Lomira was in custody Saturday after being arrested on I-94/41 Friday night for Operating While Intoxicated and having her two children and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Communications Center received a 911 call at 10:18 p.m. Friday of a reckless driver traveling southbound at the Milwaukee-Racine county line. The called reported that the vehicle, a white Nissan SUV, was swerving all over the road. The caller also provided the vehicle’s license number.

A deputy stopped the vehicle driven by Lashelle Allison. She was arrested for OWI-second offense. Her children, ages 8 and 3, were with her in the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found on the front seat, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Allison was taken to Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine where she reportedly kicked a deputy and attempted to bite a nurse. She was then taken to the Racine County Jail where she is being held on a $17,950 bond on these charges: