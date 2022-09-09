The Volunteer Center of Racine County, in partnership with Two Men and a Truck, is hosting a “Pack the Truck” donation drive event on Sept. 10, 2022. In honor and memory of the tragedy that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, food donations are being collected to benefit the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

From 9 a.m. until noon, volunteers at the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G. in Racine, will be collecting donations for Pack the Truck.

“Pack the Truck” Donations needed

A meal in box (i.e., Hamburger Helper)

Coffee: ground and caffeinated

Chef Boyardee

Chili

Canned fruit

Canned meat

Canned tuna

Bath towels BBQ sauce

Beans (black and garbanzo beans are not accepted)

Dairy products

Dish soap

Dryer sheets

Jelly/jam

Ketchup

Laundry detergent

Mustard Mayo

Meat (any kind)

Microwavable rice bags

New bed sheets

Pancake syrup

Pasta sauce

Paper towels

Salad dressing

Toilet paper

Toiletries: full size

Volunteers will be available to assist with unloading donations from vehicles.

“Remembering the horrific details of what happened on 9/11 is challenging for our country. I think it is important we honor the memory of 9/11, and helping Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, for those who have sacrificed for our country in so many ways, is one way to do so,” said Michael F. O’Brien, Interim Executive Director at the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

Get involved by donating to Pack the Truck. Otherwise, drop-off donations can be made utlitizing the donation box that is located at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St. The dropbox is located on the west side of the building for non-perishable food items. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We can never say or do enough for a Veteran’s service,” said O’Brien.

Giving back to the Veteran Market

When donating, the items will go to The Veteran Market at the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Donations support veterans and surviving spouse households with food, cleaning products, hygiene products, pet supplies, and other household items.

In July, the Racine County Eye reported that Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s demand has increased.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s Executive Director, Zach Zdroik explained that under normal circumstances they “typically see 20 veterans a day, but now (are) seeing anywhere from 40 to 45 a day.”

Veterans and their surviving spouses are able to utilize the food market that is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from noon until 7 p.m.The facility serves over 500 veterans a month and the demand for their services continues to increase. The community is now being called on to support these efforts.

“The community continues to go above and beyond for our Veterans. We continue to be blown away by the continuous support day after day and today is no different. We would like to thank our incredible community for continuing to support VOW and our Veterans,” said Zdroik.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.