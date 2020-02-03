Advertisements

Pamela (Pam) J. Pelky, 65, died Saturday at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine. She was born August 6, 1954, daughter of the late Keith R. and Doris Ann Mack.

Pam was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and furthered her education at Gateway Technical College. On April 12, 1975 in Racine, she married Walter B. Pelky. Pam’s passion was children. She spent over 25 years as an Early Educator (teacher) for Racine Head Start where she went the extra mile into meeting the needs of families and children she served. She did this by visiting families in the inner city, learning the individual interests of her students and fueled those passions in and out of the classroom. She was passionate about reading to and teaching her children and grandchildren, an impact to be felt for generations. Pam loved her Chicago Cubs and was inspired by Ron Santo to have her prosthetic leg show her support of her favorite baseball team. She was also a dedicated member of St. Rita’s Church for over 30 years serving in many ministries.

Pam is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wally, sons, Eric and Charles (Kimberly), and grandchildren: Isabelle, Wyatt, Harmony, Jocelyn, Steven, and Eliana, brother Keith D. Mack (Melinda), Patricia Mack (Eric Solem), brothers in law Ken Pelky (Marilyn), Ron Pelky (Pat), sisters in law Sherri Parkinson (Don), Carol Paulus (Jim), other relatives and friends. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Keith R. and Doris Ann Mack; her Aunt Me-Me Marilyn Mack; and her niece Carolyn Mary Solem.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.