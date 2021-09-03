WISCONSIN –  Various economic benefits, available to residents through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will officially end this Saturday (Sept. 4). These benefit payments were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefits, administered through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), include an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits as well as additional weeks of unemployment benefits for individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

In addition, the DWD will end payments for these programs:

  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). PUA has provided unemployment benefits to individuals who were not eligible for regular unemployment benefits and who were unable to work as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). MEUC has provided an additional $100 per week to individuals who were receiving regular unemployment benefits, and who earned at least $5,000 in net self-employment earnings in the tax year before the initial claim for unemployment benefits. 

Individuals with claims pending for weeks prior to Sept. 5, will be paid for each week they are found eligible. DWD expects to issue retroactive payments through February 2022. For questions about an individual’s unemployment benefits, contact the DWD

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...