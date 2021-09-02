Online Booking - Round of Golf at Washington Park Golf Course

4 Ratings

$10.00

Washington Park is an exciting 9 hole regulation course located at the Washington Park Golf Course facility in Racine, WI. From the longest tees it presents 5,518 yards of golf for a par of 70. The course was designed by and opened in 1917. Washington Park is a municipal golf course with a 'Open To Public' guest policy. Washington Park Golf Course is managed by Public Golf Associates. The course contact is Scott Schuit, President.

Highlights

What You'll Get

Fine Print

ALL SALES FINAL , unless the course is closed due to weather.

, unless the course is closed due to weather. Voucher valid only for date and time listed; may not be exchanged or redeemed for other dates/times.

For Hot Deals, full payment is due at time of purchase on Groupon. Additional fees added at checkout.

For tee time bookings, booking fees are due via Groupon and green fees are due at course; customer is responsible for payment of green fees unless the course is closed due to weather.

customer is responsible for payment of green fees unless the course is closed due to weather. Groupon Terms of Sale and Extraordinary Event Policy do not apply.

Purchaser name provided at checkout will be shared with GolfNow and Washington Park Golf Course to fulfill order.

Locations Washington Park Golf Course (2.6 mi) Directions 2801 12th Street Racine, WI 53403

