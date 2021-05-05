Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
The Southeast Conference teams, Racine Park and Racine Case, started their women’s soccer season on May 4, 2021, at Pritchard Park. This was the first game for both teams at the new SC Johnson Pritchard Park Sports Complex. However, attendance was limited due to COVID-19; nonetheless, a great game to kick off the season.
The Racine Park Panthers defeated the Racine Case Eagles 3-0 in the season opener. Additionally, despite the score, both teams were excited to be on the field again after nearly a 2-year break due to COVID-19.
Betker Leads Park Panthers to Victory
Park’s forward, Alexis Betker, led the team in goals, scoring 2 of the 3. Laine Sanders, a senior, assisted Betker with the first goal. Kiley Skenadore scored the third goal.
Betker is a senior who will continue her education and soccer career at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.
Betker says, “the Park soccer team is like a second family. Everyone is supportive of each other. I’m excited to be back on the field.”
Eagles Works to Defend their Nest
The Panthers are coached by Matthew Maletis. This is Alexis Birkholz’s first year coaching the Eagles. Key players in the Tuesday afternoon game for the Eagles were Elise Kaesermann, Caitlin Hutsick, and Marijah Markovic. In addition, Megan Lambert worked hard to defend the Eagles’ goal on Tuesday.
Games are not open to the general public, but a gallery of the game is available below. The Panthers are set to retake the field on Thursday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at the Pritchard Park Sports Complex. The Eagles will play Kenosha Indian Trail at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at Case High School.
