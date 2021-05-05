The Southeast Conference teams, Racine Park and Racine Case, started their women’s soccer season on May 4, 2021, at Pritchard Park. This was the first game for both teams at the new SC Johnson Pritchard Park Sports Complex. However, attendance was limited due to COVID-19; nonetheless, a great game to kick off the season.

The Racine Park Panthers defeated the Racine Case Eagles 3-0 in the season opener. Additionally, despite the score, both teams were excited to be on the field again after nearly a 2-year break due to COVID-19.

Alexis Betker breaks past Case High School’s goalkeeper, Megan Lambert and scores goal on Tuesday afternoons game.

Betker Leads Park Panthers to Victory

Park’s forward, Alexis Betker, led the team in goals, scoring 2 of the 3. Laine Sanders, a senior, assisted Betker with the first goal. Kiley Skenadore scored the third goal.

Betker is a senior who will continue her education and soccer career at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.

Betker says, “the Park soccer team is like a second family. Everyone is supportive of each other. I’m excited to be back on the field.”

Eagles Works to Defend their Nest

The Panthers are coached by Matthew Maletis. This is Alexis Birkholz’s first year coaching the Eagles. Key players in the Tuesday afternoon game for the Eagles were Elise Kaesermann, Caitlin Hutsick, and Marijah Markovic. In addition, Megan Lambert worked hard to defend the Eagles’ goal on Tuesday.

Games are not open to the general public, but a gallery of the game is available below. The Panthers are set to retake the field on Thursday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at the Pritchard Park Sports Complex. The Eagles will play Kenosha Indian Trail at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at Case High School.

Case Eagle works to defend against Mikayla Smith.

Grace Betker #2 tries to block #11 from Case High School.

Alexis Betker with the ball.

Mikayla Smith #21 and #20 from Case High School run towards the ball.

Sanders assists with first goal for Racine Park.

Panthers attempt to steal the ball from #14 on Case’s team.

#14 from Case High School kicks the ball, Panthers steal the shot.

#16 from Case High School dribbles past Panthers.

Case Eagles and Park Panthers play home opener at Pritchard Park.

Sanders jogging.

Laine Sanders tries to escape past Eagles.

Battle for the Ball.

Panthers celebrate their victory over the Eagles.

Alexis Betker makes a break past the goalie and scores a goal.

Case High School goalie punts the ball. Gallery of the Park Vs Case Women’s Soccer Game

