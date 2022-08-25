Park High School’s Panthers are on the prowl, coming up on a new school year. With a fresh start, it’s the perfect time to try something new or to add to the list of activities you are participating in. The school is located at 1901 12th St.

What team are you looking to join? Should we expect to see you in the next school play? Perhaps you’ll be volunteering your way through the school year. Not sure? Check out what’s offered.

Extracurricular activities at Park High School

Sports

Become a part of the many athletic opportunities that are available for all students. Choose from:

Football

Soccer

Golf

Swimming

Volleyball Cheerleaders

Poms

Basketball

Wrestling Track and field

Softball

Baseball

Tennis

Information about athletics can be viewed on the school’s website.

Clubs

If you’re not the athletic type, but would like to be a part of extracurricular activities, clubs are offered at Park High School too. Join one of the many offered:

Academic Decathlon

NHS

Model United Nations

HOSA

ETC

FCCLA

DECA

Skills USA Link Crew

Chess Club

FBLA

GSA

Art Club

Restorative Justice

International Club Writers Club

ESports

D&D Club

JROTC

PTSA

Yearbook

Student Government

Learn more about what’s offered online.

Fine Arts

Showcase your talents by joining the band, orchestra, choir, and theater at Park High School. A visit to the school’s website wil help you gain more insight into these departments.

Get Connected

The school’s activities director is Joe Miller. He can be reached at 262-619-4457 or by emailing joseph.miller@rusd.org for more information about activities at Park. Additionally, check out the director pamphlet for more information.

