KENOSHA, Wis. – Last week, four representatives of Parkside Athletics participated in the virtual 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Emerging Leaders Seminar (ELS). The event is usually held at the NCAA’s National Office in Indianapolis, but took place online this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ashley Beaton, Parkside’s Athletics Academic Advisor served in a moderator role on an academics panel, while Dylan Derousseau (Graduate Assistant – Athletic Communications), Amanda Johnson (Graduate Student – Track Athlete), and Turea Moore (Graduate Assistant – Events & Operations) were participants. All three are master’s students in Parkside’s Health, Kinesiology, and Sport Management (HKSM) program.

“We were thrilled that Ashley, Dylan, Amanda, and Turea had the opportunity to represent Parkside and participate in ELS,” Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. “Just having the chance to talk to all of them this week and hear about the experience has fired me up. We’re grateful to the NCAA Leadership Development crew for continuing to provide our student-athletes and staff with these platforms to learn, grow, and network.”

The NCAA will utilize an interactive and engaging virtual platform to execute the ELS on February 3-5. Through breakout presentations and panels, participants explored potential career avenues while building valuable connections within their areas of interest.

“Although the seminar was virtual, I was still able to gain knowledgeable insight from the presenters and network with other young professionals,” Derousseau said. “I’m very thankful to the NCAA and Parkside for letting myself and others participate in this year’s ELS.”

The ELS is an annual professional development event that provides effective leadership, educational and transitional programing for more than 300 current graduate assistants and interns from NCAA membership schools, conference offices and affiliate organizations. The three-day program educates, develops and connects selected participants, and can increase the likelihood for rapid career progression within college sports.

For more information on the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar, go HERE.