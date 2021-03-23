SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced it will host a hybrid Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 15. Further, there will be a virtual ceremony and in-person celebrations.

The virtual ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and includes live-streamed and prerecorded segments for each college, including opening messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe and the college deans. All viewers will first join the live stream together and then access the prerecorded segment for their respective colleges.

Each of the four colleges will then host in-person celebrations on campus over a staggered time frame. Graduates are also able to bring two guests at pre-determined times. Spring Commencement attendees will also be required to wear masks and social distance from others.

More information is available on the UW-Parkside graduation website.

