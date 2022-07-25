RACINE COUNTY – In-person absentee voting, known informally as early voting, for the 2022 Partisan Primary Election starts Tuesday (July 26). The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Wisconsin law allows any eligible voter who is unable or unwilling to vote in person on election day to request to vote via absentee ballot. Voters may apply for an absentee ballot with their municipal clerk by mail or in person. Proof of identification is required to obtain an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply to receive an absentee ballot by mail is the fifth day before the election.

The US Postal Service recommends that ballots being returned by mail should be mailed by Tuesday, Aug. 2.

To learn more about who is eligible to vote and how to request an absentee ballot, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

What this election is for

Wisconsin voters will select their party (Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc.) candidates for federal and state office. The primary election winners will advance to the General Election on November 8.

For a searchable list of primary election candidates, visit the Wisconsin Vote website.

Each local municipality (city, village or town) sets its own schedule for early voting. Here is the rundown for Eastern Racine County communities:

City of Racine

Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. (Room 207) 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays (July 30 and Aug. 6).



City of Racine Mobile Election Unit

The city’s Mobile Election Unit will be used at these locations:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26.

S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky St. 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 27.

Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St. 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday July 27.

Anthony Lane COP House, 2437 Anthony Lane 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday, July 28.

Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St. 9 a.m. to noon. Friday, July 29.

Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, July 30.

Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St. 9 a.m. to noon. Monday, Aug. 1.

Twins Corner Store, 1812 16th St. 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St. 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St. 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday, Aug. 4.

Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. 9 a.m. to noon. Friday, Aug. 5.

Belle City Square, 2100 Northwestern Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

North Beach Park, 1501 Michigan Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Aug. 6.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 1120 Grand Ave. 9 a.m. to noon. Sunday, Aug. 7.



Village of Caledonia

5043 Chester Lane 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (last day to vote: Aug. 5).



Village of Elmwood Park

3131 Taylor Ave. (Unit 1) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (last day to vote: Aug. 4).



Village of Mount Pleasant

8811 Campus Drive 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (last day to vote: Aug. 5).



Village of North Bay

3615 Hennepin Place 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (last day to vote: Aug. 5).



Village of Sturtevant

2801 89th St. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (last day to vote: Aug. 5).



Village of Wind Point

215 E. Four Mile Road 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (last day to vote: Aug. 5).



The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.