RACINE – Join the Racine Zoo to party for the planet this Earth Day! The Racine Zoo is proud to be a partner of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, or AZA. Each year, AZA partner organizations do a massive celebration for our planet around the country. There are so many fun activities set for this year!

The Zoo invites you to join in the celebration by participating in Earth Day-themed games, crafts, and events. Also, bring recyclable goods to the Zoo to help create more sustainable ecosystems. The Party for the Planet celebration will be held on Saturday, April 24.

Kick-off the day with free drive-through party packs to the first 200 cars from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the Racine Zoo administrative office on the corner of Goold and Michigan. Kits will include a craft, native plant seeds, and more!

Then, enjoy crafts, games, and family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Vanishing Kingdom building of the Racine Zoo. Build your own nature wands, play games to learn about the Earth, and get a chance to meet some Zoo animals!

Additional Earth Day activities

There are also multiple opportunities to give back to the Earth during the celebration. First, join the International Crane Foundation and the Racine Zoo on April 17 to count cranes throughout Racine and Kenosha counties. Also, learn more about our cranes and how we can help keep them safe!

Then, join Weed Out! Racine and the Racine Zoo on Thursday, April 22 at Colonial Park for Weed Out! Racine’s monthly garlic mustard pull to weed out invasive species.

Finally, on Sunday morning, April 25, join the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Racine Zoo for our annual beach clean-up on Zoo beach at 10 a.m. Email education@racinezoo.org for more information or to sign up for any of these events!

Racine Zoo and partners hold upcycle drive

On April 22 – April 27, the Zoo will also be running an annual upcycle drive! To help create a better planet, the Zoo has partnered with USAgain to collect used clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags, beddings, and linens to be donated and recycled. USAgain seeks to fight global climate change by creating pathways to recycle materials that are otherwise difficult to dispose of and redistributing them to communities in need. By donating hard to recycle goods, USAgain helps create more sustainable habitats for species worldwide, helping those that need it most. You can also bring used cell phones and tablets, and Zoo partner, EcoCell, will repurpose them by using parts in equipment to track gorillas in the wild. There is only one planet, so celebrate it in style!

About the Racine Zoo

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year-round. Temporary hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., last admission at 3:30 p.m. Admission rates are: Members and children two and younger: free, children three years to 15 years: $8, seniors: $9, and adults: $10. For more information on the Racine Zoo, its programs, and events, visit racinezoo.org, call 262.636.9189. Also, find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

