RACINE – As a relative newcomer to Racine was heard to comment at Party on the Pavement Saturday afternoon, “Gee, Racine doesn’t need an excuse to party!”

Downtown Racine’s 19th Party on the Pavement was living proof of that.

For roughly seven hours on Saturday, the city’s Downtown area became a movable feast of sights and sounds. Within a few blocks, one could shop, eat, drink and listen to live music ranging from acoustic to jazz to Tejano to hip-hop to rock.

Visitors (there were upwards of 10,000 to 15,000 of them) could try square dancing, shoot baskets, play a game of bags, watch a dance exhibition, thrill to BMX bike stunts, cheer on professional rasslers, try square dancing or get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s a sampling of Party on the Pavement 2022: Live jazz from the Taste of Soul 262 stage. – Credit: Paul Holley Among the many, many artisan works for sale. – Credit: Paul Holley Beautiful glass pumpkins for sale along Imagine Alley (between Main and Wisconsin behind Hot Shop Glass). – Credit: Paul Holley

Drag show on the stage outside Pepe’s. – Credit: Paul Holley Fourcast brought an acoustic groove to The Nash stage. – Credit: Paul Holley

Costumed mascots, like Racine Christian School’s Bobcat, were popular for picture taking. – Credit: Paul Holley Exciting pro rasslin’ from the ring on Wisconsin. – Credit: Paul Holley Visitors joined in on the square dance demonstration by Do-Si-Do to Go. – Credit: Paul Holley

Big, enthusiastic crowds turned out for dance exhibitions by Sweatshop Movement. – Credit: Paul Holley

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine was quick and easy. – Credit: Paul Holley The POTP pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. – Credit: Paul Holley

Steak sandwiches. – Credit: Paul Holley Grilled chicken. – Credit: Paul Holley Food looked, smelled and tasted great! Ribs on the smoker. – Credit: Paul Holley Dancin’ DJ on Main Street. – Credit: Paul Holley Racine proud! Mercedes and Bethany work at BRP in Sturtevant where the new Sea-Doo Switch is assembled. The Switch, outboard motors and other locally made BRP products were on display at Monument Square. – Credit: Paul Holley

