WATERFORD – A driver, reported to be “passed out” at a fast-food restaurant drive-through here late Tuesday, was arrested for Operating While Impaired (4th offense).

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the McDonald’s drive-through, 815 Fox Lane, shortly before midnight Tuesday. Deputies found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the engine running. The driver was identified as Garrett G. Foat, 34, of Waterford.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies observed “numerous indicators of impairment on Foat.” A blood-alcohol test, administered at the scene, had a result of 0.179, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Foat was arrested for OWI (4th offense) and transported to the Racine County Jail where he was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.