Patricia Jean Mach, “Pat”, 78, died Saturday at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, March 15, 1941, daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Nee: Steinman) Stark.

On June 8, 1974 at the Unitarian Church in Racine, she married Richard A. Mach. Pat was a commercial artist and had been employed by Jack Crowe Studios in advertising art for 10 years, retiring in 1974. Pat’s biggest joy was cooking. She was also a strong artist.

Surviving are her husband, Rick; her son Andy Mach; daughter-in-law, Stephanie granddaughters, Faryn and Michelle; nephew, Todd Eaton; niece, Kia Eaton, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jeanne Mach; in-laws, Lyle, Jeanne, Gerry, Joe, Lawrence, Don, Rita, and Sally.

Services will be held at a later date.

