Penelope C. Carew, 79, died on Wednesday, June 10 at Village at Manor Park Nursing Home, West Allis, WI. She was born in Watertown, WI, March 24, 1941, daughter of the late Joseph and Rachael (Nee: Schmidt) Checota.

On January 27, 1961, Penelope married Murray Paul Carew in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. An excellent cook and baker, she also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and going to the movies. She never missed watching a Milwaukee Brewers or Green Bay Packers game on television. Penelope also had a great love for her yorkies, who were always by her side. Above all, she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family. During her time at Village at Manor Park, she looked forward to the weekly visits from friends and family. She was always ready for an afternoon of playing cards!

She will be dearly missed by her children, Marie (Greg) Davison of O’Fallon, IL, Joseph Carew of Burlington, Jennifer (Win) Kipp of Chicago, IL; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Joseph (Ellen) Checota of Milwaukee, Jennifer (Russ) Stevens of Holmen, WI, Becky Checota of Walnut Creek, CA, Monica Paoli of San Rafel, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

A private ceremony will be held in the fall.