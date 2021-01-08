Society’s Assets offers several groups that provide insight and support to people with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin. There is no charge to participate in the groups that are being held virtually for now. For more information and to RSVP to attend, call 1-800-378-9128 and ask for the group contact person listed below.

Born in the 90s

So you’re twenty-something and looking for help with those grown-up issues like finding a job or moving into your own place. You also have a disability or mental health condition. This group will give you information and support for moving ahead. The group meets every other Thursday evening from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Upcoming meetings will be on January 21, February 4, and 18. Contact Emily Cadman.

Living with Vision Loss

The Revital eyes group offers insight into living with a visual impairment. Participants gain resources and feel more empowered. A Kenosha-based group meets on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 – 3 p.m. A Racine-based group meets on the second Friday of every month starting at 4 p.m. This group is bilingual. Contact Tami Frentzel.

Take a Breather

This group is open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition. It’s a chance to relax, unwind, or chill out. The group is designed to be part support, part resource sharing, and part just chatting. Join in every Wednesday at 11 a.m. If you do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation, help may be available. Contact Emily Cadman.

Society’s Assets staff provide resources for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care, home and vehicle modifications, assistive technology, technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, skilled nursing, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. More information is available. Website www.societysassets.org Phone 1-800-378-9128

Email info@societysassets.org