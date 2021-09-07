MADISON, Wis. – Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class II recall of packaged salami distributed to retailers in Juneau, Ionia, and Johnson Creek areas. The recalled product includes:

  • Italian salami with wine, 1 to 1.5 lb. packages, packaged on March 17, 2021

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the product contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) but was misbranded as “no MSG added.” More information on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on the USDA website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at (920) 988-3840.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class IThis is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class IIThis is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class IIIThis is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!