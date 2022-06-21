Inflation is causing problems for American pet owners. The Wisconsin Humane Society has created an initiative to help. The Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry ensures that your pet’s needs won’t be pushed to the back burner. WHS provides pet food, treats and kitty litter for individuals who are struggling to provide for their animals.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that those with pets are seeing an increase in prices and veterinary care because of inflation. Many pet parents are struggling to make ends meet.

You can’t pay for pet food with your love. Your love for your pet is priceless, but when money is tight, what do you do? The Wisconsin Humane Society has seen the need for a pet food pantry and has provided an answer.

Pet food pantry directory

The following locations and community partners are providing a pet food pantry for pet owners in their area. Call ahead before visiting any of the listed locations to ensure availability, hours and qualifications.

Donations

The Furry Friends food program doesn’t function unless people make donations. The Wisconsin Humane Society is always looking for donations of:

Dog food (wet/dry)

Cat food (wet/dry)

Dog treats

Cat treats

Kitty litter

Any brand or size and unopened items are accepted for the Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry. Ripped or opened donation bags are used in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Donations can be dropped off at any WHS shelter during operating hours.

An additional way to donate is through the WHS online store. Users may select a product they’d like to donate (at a discounted price), add it to their cart and check out. The staff at WHS will take the purchased product off their shelves and donate it to the pet food pantry. Those donating will not need to pick up any items.

Adoptable pets

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

