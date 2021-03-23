March 23, 2021, is International Puppy Day! As the weather is starting to warm up, what better day than today to talk about where to walk our furry friends. As a dog owner myself, I know just how important and fun walks with a four-legged friend can be.

In Southeastern Wisconsin, the following locations are our favorite places to take a walk. Trust me, these spots are Zander approved!

1. Johnson Dog Park

A little muddy this time of year, but Johnson Dog Park, 4649 WI-38 Trunk, in Caledonia is the perfect spot for a scenic walk. This trail features a wooden area, a stream, and ponds. Here you can choose to walk your dog off-leash, and many do. There is plenty of room for fetch and running. This is also a great spot to meet other pups and dog owners.

For information and rules about this park, click here.

2. Petrifying Springs Park

Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 7th Street, located in Kenosha, also known as PETS, is the perfect place to bring your pet. The Carlisle Family Dog Park features agility courses, and space for both little and big dogs. Not only is there a designated dog park that you can bring your puppy to, but there are multiple trails available for walking and hiking.

The park is filled with different amenities that can be read about here, too. It’s a win for the pups and their owners. More information about the dog parks in Kenosha County can be found on their Facebook page here.

3. Grant Park- Seven Bridges

Grant Park- Seven Bridges, 100 Hawthorne Ave, is a ball of fun. This park offers a 2-mile trail along the shore of Lake Michigan to walk your dog. It’s also a popular place and it is likely that you’ll run into other dogs. Don’t forget to keep your pups leashed at all times.

The sights are worth seeing during all seasons! This nature trail is a part of the Milwaukee County Park system.

Favorite dog walking spots on the map

Each of these parks are clean, friendly, and full of other dog lovers. As spring and summer approach, it is important to remember to bring water for your animals. Likewise, bring something for yourself too.

These favorite spots on the map are in Racine County or within close distance. Zander’s advice is to check them out!

For more things to do near us, follow the Racine County Eye on social media and by subscribing to our content.

Rating: 5 out of 5.