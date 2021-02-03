Bones is as cute as they come! This 10-month-old pup loves adventure and is here to win your heart over. If you are looking for a dog with adoring eyes, a wiggly body, and a kind soul, Bones might be the boy for you.

For more information on Bones at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. The WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. Further, WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

