Peter Raymond Banaszak, 65, died Monday, March 2, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born in Neenah WI on October 18, 1954, son of the late Gerald and Claire (Nee: Zinnen) Banaszak. The family moved to Racine in 1959.

Peter graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1973” and went on to earn degrees in Geography and Anthropology from the University of Minnesota in 1978. On October 30, 1982, in Racine, he married Cynthia E. Pinnick. Peter was employed by the Wisconsin Electric Company, now WE Energies, for the past 40 years. He held various positions over the years, the most recent being an Energy Services Consultant. He was a member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and any local sporting event. He also enjoyed all types of music with his favorite being Jazz and especially Miles Davis. Peter was also a dedicated blood donor and had donated over 30 gallons. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years Cynthia, daughter Emily, brothers John Banaszak of Jacksonville FL and Dick (Mari) Banaszak of Racine, niece and nephew Jenna (Jake) Stadler and Jared Banaszak, in-laws Carol Pinnick and David Pinnick, and many other relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends may meet at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin have been suggested.

