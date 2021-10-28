A cash bond was set at $1 million on Thursday for a Pewaukee man who is accused of sexual assault of a 12-year-old Racine girl under the guise of conducting medical examinations. This article contains information of a sensitive nature and may not be suitable for all readers.

James A. Wicht, 51, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with “four counts of first-degree child sexual assault, two counts of physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.” He is being held in the Racine County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department started the investigation earlier this month when the girl and her family contacted the police. Wicht, described as a long-time friend of the family, had conducted periodic examinations on the girl. He asked to perform the exams on the girl “as a way to keep some type of insurance certifications to get some type of insurance certifications,” the complaint stated. The girl’s parents agreed to the exams and “did not believe there were issues because they were either present in the room or in the next room during the exams.”

The exams had been occurring for more than a year but it was during the past year (since October 2020) while the girl was 12 years old, that the exams “turned invasive and the assaults occurred,” the complaint stated. Prior to that, the exams involved things like “taking blood pressure, pulses and respiration.”

On the days of the examination, Wicht would bring food or order food for the family. The girl told investigators that Wicht would have her remove her clothes and put on an examination-type gown. She stated that on multiple occasions, Wicht touched her breasts, once through her clothing and once directly on her skin.

In April 2021, Wicht asked to perform an examination on the girl “for his Final Exams for a Paramedic Licensure,” according to the complaint. At that session, the girl was seated on a living room couch wearing only an exam gown that Wicht had provided. Wicht asked the girl to spread her legs and put a device, believe to be a speculum, in her vagina. A speculum is a medical examination tool used for investigating body orifices.

The girl reported that her father was present and used Wicht’s cell phone to record the exam “at the request of Wicht who said he wanted it recorded to show doctors for his testing,” the criminal complaint stated.

In other instances, Wicht would collect urine samples from the girl and would wipe her private area “to make sure it was sterile,” the complaint stated.

The girl and her parents were concerned following the April 2021 incident. The parents said they told Wicht that he “could conduct exams but nothing invasive.” In July 2021, the girl’s father became suspicious when he noticed the girl “was not wearing underwear under the exam gown and by the fact that Wicht began to put several items away in a bag when he returned to the living room from the kitchen,” the complaint stated.

The girl told investigators that “all this touching and the exams made her feel uncomfortable but she did not speak up because she was scared,” according to the complaint.

Public’s Help Sought

Wicht was arrested on Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant at his Pewaukee home. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search warrant investigation.

Investigators believe that Wicht may have assaulted multiple children dating back many years. The Racine Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify and speak to possible victims.

Anyone who has had a similar contact (or knows of a similar contact) with Wicht is asked to contact Racine Police Investigator Melissa Diener at (262) 635-7764, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe at (262) 896-8143, or Waukesha County Detective Mark Conrad at (262) 691-6038.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.