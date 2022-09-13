RACINE — Pfizer Bi-Valent booster shots are now available at the Community Vaccination Clinic at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, providing additional protection against the COVID-19 virus.

Booster recommendations

Pfizer Bi-Valent boosters are authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. This booster does not replace the primary vaccines. However, people ages five years old and older are welcome to be vaccinated for their primary series at the clinic. Children attending must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pfizer Bi-Valent boosters are free of charge. Likewise, primary COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the clinic at no cost.

The clinic is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments can be made online, but walk-in appointments are also allowed. Availability can be viewed – as well as appointments scheduled – online at your convenience.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine information in Racine County by visiting the Department of Public Health online.

