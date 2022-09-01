Students in Southeastern Wisconsin are back to school for another year. Children across Racine and Kenosha counties and beyond have been preparing for this day. Now it’s finally here. Their backpacks are loaded, lunches are packed and these children are on their way to a great year.

While it may still feel like summer outside, school is officially in session. TMJ4, a collaborator of the Racine County Eye, reports that it will be, “very warm for the first day of school.” If you and your child don’t have their outfit planned yet, and if they aren’t already walking out the door, check the weather by visiting TMJ4’s weather page.

Take a peek at the students who are heading off to the buses and being dropped off for their first days! Do you spot anyone you may know?

First day of school gallery

Back-to-school guide

It may be the first day, but that doesn’t mean you’re done with preparing for the school year. Recite to our Back to school guide for tips, tricks, advice, and the inside scoop!

