Before this year comes to a close, be sure to enter your best photos in the 2020 Picture Your Kenosha Photo Contest, sponsored by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (KACVB). This is an opportunity for area residents to show visitors all there is to do in the community. Photos help draw tourists to the community. Tourism, in turn, makes a positive impact on the local economy.

The KACVB is looking for photos from all seasons – and of any place that a visitor would likely go to. Think photos of events, recreational activities, landmarks, parks, and attractions. Basically, public spaces! Consider showing off your favorite local businesses! You could submit photos of creative restaurant dishes or storefront displays.

Each photo submitted has the chance to be used on KACVB’s website, in the Kenosha Area Visitors Guide, and other marketing, to promote the Kenosha Area as a fun and exciting place for out-of-town visitors. In early January, all photos submitted during 2020 will be judged. The individuals who submit the top photos will be awarded dinner for two at an area restaurant. Photos will be judged based on content and quality.

Anyone is eligible to enter the contest; however, the photos must be taken in Kenosha County. To enter the contest before the year is over, log on to the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website at VisitKenosha.com (look under Offers).

