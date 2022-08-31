The Pick N Save shoplifting suspect whom the Caledonia Police Department requested the public’s help with has been identified as Ms. Molzahn.

Shoplifting suspect identified in less than 24 hours

The incident took place on Tuesday, Aust. 30, and the CPD put up a request for help on their Facebook page just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The post was updated on Wednesday at 6:01 a.m. with the suspect’s last name and a request for help in contacting her.

If you know Ms. Molzahn or know how to contact her, please call Officer Radke at 262-835-4423, ext. 173 and reference case number 22-13528.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

The Caledonia Police Department makes regular updates via its Facebook page.

