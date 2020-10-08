Advertisements

Just over $50 million in property transfers occurred between September 28 and October 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

That’s double the amount of last week’s transfers. This week, transfers included a Pick N Save and a few apartment complexes.

The Pick N Save at 2820 S Green Bay Rd was sold by Mt. Pleasant Retail Venture for $19.87 million. The property is now owned by Michigan-based Agree Central, LLC.

The apartment complex at 825 Wisconsin Ave sold for $330,000.00 to California-based Honeycomb Realty.

Another set of apartments, 1438 & 1440 Main St, were sold to Wimke Investments LLC for $1,750,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 5923 Indigo Dr Caledonia $92,900.00 4705 Nicholson Rd Caledonia $121,900.00 10024 Saratoga Dr Caledonia $136,850.00 10535 Caddy Ln Caledonia $143,500.00 1527 Kremer Ave Caledonia $173,000.00 3021 North Emmertsen Rd Caledonia $175,000.00 5912 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $200,000.00 5320 Linden Cir Caledonia $200,000.00 2550 Iris Ct Caledonia $202,000.00 4233 Tabor Rd Caledonia $225,000.00 700 Waters Edge Caledonia $255,000.00 5622 Dorset Ave Caledonia $265,000.00 1933 Newberry Lane Caledonia $271,500.00 1226 Dundee Dr Caledonia $304,500.00 9015 Dunkelow Rd Caledonia $320,000.00 7502 Botting Rd Caledonia $325,000.00 5811 Richwood Lane Caledonia $342,900.00 1103 Ellis Ave Caledonia $345,000.00 3941 Wild Ginger Way Caledonia $347,000.00 4803 Tabor Rd Caledonia $365,000.00 6106 Leeward Lane Caledonia $499,900.00 5531 STH 38 Caledonia $545,000.00 132 Midwood Dr City of Burlington $69,000.00 101 Edward St City of Burlington $75,000.00 125 E State St City of Burlington $75,000.00 936 Crestwood Dr City of Burlington $155,000.00 826 Teutonia Dr City of Burlington $163,500.00 104 Randolph St City of Burlington $224,900.00 300 S Perkins Blvd City of Burlington $241,000.00 535 Park Ave City of Burlington $251,500.00 448 Tower Lawn City of Burlington $259,900.00 309 Dardis Dr City of Burlington $262,500.00 1517 Sara Ct City of Burlington $450,000.00 2132 Lakeshore Dr Dover $180,000.00 24300 Peninsula Dr Dover $375,000.00 24201 Fairway Dr Dover $760,000.00 1230 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205 Mt Pleasant $109,500.00 6601 Mariner Dr Unit 1 Mt Pleasant $120,000.00 5713 16th St Mt Pleasant $120,000.00 3128 Wood Rd Unit 4 Mt Pleasant $140,500.00 1057 Sunnyslope Dr #102 Mt Pleasant $155,000.00 5542 Cambridge Ln Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $156,000.00 5855 Kinzie Ave Unit 34 Mt Pleasant $190,000.00 1025 Bedford Ct Unit 102 Mt Pleasant $196,000.00 987 Hastings Ct 201 Mt Pleasant $205,000.00 9336 Hollyhock Lane Mt Pleasant $279,735.00 11225 Louis Sorenson Rd Mt Pleasant $292,000.00 2720 Wexford Rd Mt Pleasant $295,000.00 231 Mourning Dove Lane Mt Pleasant $310,000.00 4539 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $325,000.00 5648 Mt Vernon Way Mt Pleasant $345,000.00 9213 Auburn Ct Mt Pleasant $365,450.00 2143 Penbrook Dr Mt Pleasant $400,000.00 6624 Kingsview Dr Mt Pleasant $450,000.00 1426 90th St Mt Pleasant $550,000.00 7921 Gittings Rd Mt Pleasant $602,000.00 2820 S Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $19,870,000.00 7130 Friisgard Way Norway $155,000.00 1320 Summit Ave Racine $20,000.00 1218 W Lawn Ave Racine $30,000.00 1216 Douglas Ave Racine $31,650.00 929 N Memorial Dr Racine $45,000.00 1006 Albert St Racine $60,000.00 1132 Lewis St Racine $64,250.00 1628 N Wisconsin St Racine $74,000.00 1444 Blake Ave Racine $74,900.00 1532 Thurston Ave Racine $75,000.00 924 Cleveland Ave Racine $76,500.00 2114 Romayne Ave Racine $80,000.00 1644 Perry Ave Racine $94,000.00 1616 Kearney Ave Racine $98,000.00 5420 Sixteenth St Racine $98,500.00 728 Grand Ave Racine $109,400.00 1425 South St Racine $110,000.00 433 Luedtke Ave Racine $112,000.00 2029 N Wisconsin St Racine $115,000.00 1729 Howe St Racine $117,500.00 557 Harvey Dr Racine $120,000.00 1631 Summit Ave Racine $120,000.00 1664 Perry Ave Racine $120,000.00 4211 16th St Racine $121,000.00 508 Blaine Ave Racine $125,000.00 1022 Kingston Ave Racine $128,500.00 2444 21st st Racine $129,000.00 2110 Blake Ave Racine $130,000.00 325 Wickham Blvd Racine $131,500.00 1128 Lathrop Ave Racine $138,500.00 2909 Geneva St Racine $139,000.00 3710 Kinzie Ave Racine $140,000.00 2909 Gillen St Racine $145,000.00 2005 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $145,000.00 1504 Park Ave Racine $146,500.00 4920 Kinzie Ave Racine $147,000.00 2717 Ashland Ave Racine $150,000.00 1017 Wolff St Racine $155,000.00 1423 Monroe Ave Racine $155,000.00 1709 Chatham St Racine $156,000.00 617 Sydney Dr Racine $156,500.00 3040 Geneva St Racine $159,900.00 1325 West Lawn Ave Racine $160,000.00 1114 Shorecrest Dr Racine $172,900.00 818 Wolff St Racine $180,000.00 4915 Emstan Hills Dr Racine $182,000.00 618 Virginia St Racine $185,500.00 1508 Wisconsin Ave Racine $215,000.00 4 Gaslight Dr Unit 210 Racine $225,000.00 48 Virginia St Racine $232,500.00 1017 Virginia St Racine $238,000.00 3715 N Wisconsin St Racine $275,000.00 3107 Walden Way Racine $293,000.00 825 Wisconsin Ave Racine $330,000.00 1438 & 1440 Main St Racine $1,750,000.00 2821 76th St Raymond $325,000.00 2706 River N Road Rochester $116,900.00 8324 Ivanhoe Pl Sturtevant $302,000.00 3730 Voss Ct Town of Burlington $68,000.00 3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 12 Town of Burlington $174,000.00 5815 Leos Ct Town of Burlington $175,000.00 8030 Gateway Dr Town of Burlington $190,000.00 32722 Maple Grove Dr Town of Burlington $265,000.00 1432 River Knoll St Town of Burlington $285,000.00 3720 Voss Ct Town of Burlington $421,195.00 33104 S Honey Lake Rd Town of Burlington $568,100.00 7457 Poplar Circle Town of Waterford $129,900.00 28808 Cardinal Ct Town of Waterford $325,000.00 5011 Mesa Ct Town of Waterford $482,737.00 1416 New St Union Grove $87,700.00 1326 Vine St Union Grove $101,000.00 129 13th Ave Union Grove $155,000.00 500 North 6th St Village of Waterford $230,500.00 418 North 6th St Village of Waterford $232,000.00 894 Inverness Village of Waterford $340,000.00 514 Foxmead Crossing Village of Waterford $390,000.00 34 Stonewood Ct Wind Point $165,000.00 148 Lakefield Ct Wind Point $229,000.00 104 Woodfield Ct Wind Point $234,400.00 10 Ironwood Ct Wind Point $384,000.00