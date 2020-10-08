Advertisements

Just over $50 million in property transfers occurred between September 28 and October 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

That’s double the amount of last week’s transfers. This week, transfers included a Pick N Save and a few apartment complexes.

  • The Pick N Save at 2820 S Green Bay Rd was sold by Mt. Pleasant Retail Venture for  $19.87 million. The property is now owned by Michigan-based Agree Central, LLC.
  • The apartment complex at 825 Wisconsin Ave sold for $330,000.00 to California-based Honeycomb Realty.
  • Another set of apartments, 1438 & 1440 Main St, were sold to Wimke Investments LLC for $1,750,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
5923 Indigo DrCaledonia$92,900.00
4705 Nicholson RdCaledonia$121,900.00
10024 Saratoga DrCaledonia$136,850.00
10535 Caddy LnCaledonia$143,500.00
1527 Kremer AveCaledonia$173,000.00
3021 North Emmertsen RdCaledonia$175,000.00
5912 Northwestern AveCaledonia$200,000.00
5320 Linden CirCaledonia$200,000.00
2550 Iris CtCaledonia$202,000.00
4233 Tabor RdCaledonia$225,000.00
700 Waters EdgeCaledonia$255,000.00
5622 Dorset AveCaledonia$265,000.00
1933 Newberry LaneCaledonia$271,500.00
1226 Dundee DrCaledonia$304,500.00
9015 Dunkelow RdCaledonia$320,000.00
7502 Botting RdCaledonia$325,000.00
5811 Richwood LaneCaledonia$342,900.00
1103 Ellis AveCaledonia$345,000.00
3941 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia$347,000.00
4803 Tabor RdCaledonia$365,000.00
6106 Leeward LaneCaledonia$499,900.00
5531 STH 38Caledonia$545,000.00
132 Midwood DrCity of Burlington$69,000.00
101 Edward StCity of Burlington$75,000.00
125 E State StCity of Burlington$75,000.00
936 Crestwood DrCity of Burlington$155,000.00
826 Teutonia DrCity of Burlington$163,500.00
104 Randolph StCity of Burlington$224,900.00
300 S Perkins BlvdCity of Burlington$241,000.00
535 Park AveCity of Burlington$251,500.00
448 Tower LawnCity of Burlington$259,900.00
309 Dardis DrCity of Burlington$262,500.00
1517 Sara CtCity of Burlington$450,000.00
2132 Lakeshore DrDover$180,000.00
24300 Peninsula DrDover$375,000.00
24201 Fairway DrDover$760,000.00
1230 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205Mt Pleasant$109,500.00
6601 Mariner Dr Unit 1Mt Pleasant$120,000.00
5713 16th StMt Pleasant$120,000.00
3128 Wood Rd Unit 4Mt Pleasant$140,500.00
1057 Sunnyslope Dr #102Mt Pleasant$155,000.00
5542 Cambridge Ln Unit 3Mt Pleasant$156,000.00
5855 Kinzie Ave Unit 34Mt Pleasant$190,000.00
1025 Bedford Ct Unit 102Mt Pleasant$196,000.00
987 Hastings Ct 201Mt Pleasant$205,000.00
9336 Hollyhock LaneMt Pleasant$279,735.00
11225 Louis Sorenson RdMt Pleasant$292,000.00
2720 Wexford RdMt Pleasant$295,000.00
231 Mourning Dove LaneMt Pleasant$310,000.00
4539 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$325,000.00
5648 Mt Vernon WayMt Pleasant$345,000.00
9213 Auburn CtMt Pleasant$365,450.00
2143 Penbrook DrMt Pleasant$400,000.00
6624 Kingsview DrMt Pleasant$450,000.00
1426 90th StMt Pleasant$550,000.00
7921 Gittings RdMt Pleasant$602,000.00
2820 S Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$19,870,000.00
7130 Friisgard WayNorway$155,000.00
1320 Summit AveRacine$20,000.00
1218 W Lawn AveRacine$30,000.00
1216 Douglas AveRacine$31,650.00
929 N Memorial DrRacine$45,000.00
1006 Albert StRacine$60,000.00
1132 Lewis StRacine$64,250.00
1628 N Wisconsin StRacine$74,000.00
1444 Blake AveRacine$74,900.00
1532 Thurston AveRacine$75,000.00
924 Cleveland AveRacine$76,500.00
2114 Romayne AveRacine$80,000.00
1644 Perry AveRacine$94,000.00
1616 Kearney AveRacine$98,000.00
5420 Sixteenth StRacine$98,500.00
728 Grand AveRacine$109,400.00
1425 South StRacine$110,000.00
433 Luedtke AveRacine$112,000.00
2029 N Wisconsin StRacine$115,000.00
1729 Howe StRacine$117,500.00
557 Harvey DrRacine$120,000.00
1631 Summit AveRacine$120,000.00
1664 Perry AveRacine$120,000.00
4211 16th StRacine$121,000.00
508 Blaine AveRacine$125,000.00
1022 Kingston AveRacine$128,500.00
2444 21st stRacine$129,000.00
2110 Blake AveRacine$130,000.00
325 Wickham BlvdRacine$131,500.00
1128 Lathrop AveRacine$138,500.00
2909 Geneva StRacine$139,000.00
3710 Kinzie AveRacine$140,000.00
2909 Gillen StRacine$145,000.00
2005 Hickory Grove AveRacine$145,000.00
1504 Park AveRacine$146,500.00
4920 Kinzie AveRacine$147,000.00
2717 Ashland AveRacine$150,000.00
1017 Wolff StRacine$155,000.00
1423 Monroe AveRacine$155,000.00
1709 Chatham StRacine$156,000.00
617 Sydney DrRacine$156,500.00
3040 Geneva StRacine$159,900.00
1325 West Lawn AveRacine$160,000.00
1114 Shorecrest DrRacine$172,900.00
818 Wolff StRacine$180,000.00
4915 Emstan Hills DrRacine$182,000.00
618 Virginia StRacine$185,500.00
1508 Wisconsin AveRacine$215,000.00
4 Gaslight Dr Unit 210Racine$225,000.00
48 Virginia StRacine$232,500.00
1017 Virginia StRacine$238,000.00
3715 N Wisconsin StRacine$275,000.00
3107 Walden WayRacine$293,000.00
825 Wisconsin AveRacine$330,000.00
1438 & 1440 Main StRacine$1,750,000.00
2821 76th StRaymond$325,000.00
2706 River N RoadRochester$116,900.00
8324 Ivanhoe PlSturtevant$302,000.00
3730 Voss CtTown of Burlington$68,000.00
3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 12Town of Burlington$174,000.00
5815 Leos CtTown of Burlington$175,000.00
8030 Gateway DrTown of Burlington$190,000.00
32722 Maple Grove DrTown of Burlington$265,000.00
1432 River Knoll StTown of Burlington$285,000.00
3720 Voss CtTown of Burlington$421,195.00
33104 S Honey Lake RdTown of Burlington$568,100.00
7457 Poplar CircleTown of Waterford$129,900.00
28808 Cardinal CtTown of Waterford$325,000.00
5011 Mesa CtTown of Waterford$482,737.00
1416 New StUnion Grove$87,700.00
1326 Vine StUnion Grove$101,000.00
129 13th AveUnion Grove$155,000.00
500 North 6th StVillage of Waterford$230,500.00
418 North 6th StVillage of Waterford$232,000.00
894 InvernessVillage of Waterford$340,000.00
514 Foxmead CrossingVillage of Waterford$390,000.00
34 Stonewood CtWind Point$165,000.00
148 Lakefield CtWind Point$229,000.00
104 Woodfield CtWind Point$234,400.00
10 Ironwood CtWind Point$384,000.00

