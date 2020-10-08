Advertisements
Just over $50 million in property transfers occurred between September 28 and October 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
That’s double the amount of last week’s transfers. This week, transfers included a Pick N Save and a few apartment complexes.
- The Pick N Save at 2820 S Green Bay Rd was sold by Mt. Pleasant Retail Venture for $19.87 million. The property is now owned by Michigan-based Agree Central, LLC.
- The apartment complex at 825 Wisconsin Ave sold for $330,000.00 to California-based Honeycomb Realty.
- Another set of apartments, 1438 & 1440 Main St, were sold to Wimke Investments LLC for $1,750,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|5923 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$92,900.00
|4705 Nicholson Rd
|Caledonia
|$121,900.00
|10024 Saratoga Dr
|Caledonia
|$136,850.00
|10535 Caddy Ln
|Caledonia
|$143,500.00
|1527 Kremer Ave
|Caledonia
|$173,000.00
|3021 North Emmertsen Rd
|Caledonia
|$175,000.00
|5912 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$200,000.00
|5320 Linden Cir
|Caledonia
|$200,000.00
|2550 Iris Ct
|Caledonia
|$202,000.00
|4233 Tabor Rd
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|700 Waters Edge
|Caledonia
|$255,000.00
|5622 Dorset Ave
|Caledonia
|$265,000.00
|1933 Newberry Lane
|Caledonia
|$271,500.00
|1226 Dundee Dr
|Caledonia
|$304,500.00
|9015 Dunkelow Rd
|Caledonia
|$320,000.00
|7502 Botting Rd
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|5811 Richwood Lane
|Caledonia
|$342,900.00
|1103 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$345,000.00
|3941 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$347,000.00
|4803 Tabor Rd
|Caledonia
|$365,000.00
|6106 Leeward Lane
|Caledonia
|$499,900.00
|5531 STH 38
|Caledonia
|$545,000.00
|132 Midwood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$69,000.00
|101 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$75,000.00
|125 E State St
|City of Burlington
|$75,000.00
|936 Crestwood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$155,000.00
|826 Teutonia Dr
|City of Burlington
|$163,500.00
|104 Randolph St
|City of Burlington
|$224,900.00
|300 S Perkins Blvd
|City of Burlington
|$241,000.00
|535 Park Ave
|City of Burlington
|$251,500.00
|448 Tower Lawn
|City of Burlington
|$259,900.00
|309 Dardis Dr
|City of Burlington
|$262,500.00
|1517 Sara Ct
|City of Burlington
|$450,000.00
|2132 Lakeshore Dr
|Dover
|$180,000.00
|24300 Peninsula Dr
|Dover
|$375,000.00
|24201 Fairway Dr
|Dover
|$760,000.00
|1230 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205
|Mt Pleasant
|$109,500.00
|6601 Mariner Dr Unit 1
|Mt Pleasant
|$120,000.00
|5713 16th St
|Mt Pleasant
|$120,000.00
|3128 Wood Rd Unit 4
|Mt Pleasant
|$140,500.00
|1057 Sunnyslope Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$155,000.00
|5542 Cambridge Ln Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$156,000.00
|5855 Kinzie Ave Unit 34
|Mt Pleasant
|$190,000.00
|1025 Bedford Ct Unit 102
|Mt Pleasant
|$196,000.00
|987 Hastings Ct 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$205,000.00
|9336 Hollyhock Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$279,735.00
|11225 Louis Sorenson Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$292,000.00
|2720 Wexford Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$295,000.00
|231 Mourning Dove Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$310,000.00
|4539 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,000.00
|5648 Mt Vernon Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$345,000.00
|9213 Auburn Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$365,450.00
|2143 Penbrook Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$400,000.00
|6624 Kingsview Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$450,000.00
|1426 90th St
|Mt Pleasant
|$550,000.00
|7921 Gittings Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$602,000.00
|2820 S Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$19,870,000.00
|7130 Friisgard Way
|Norway
|$155,000.00
|1320 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|1218 W Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1216 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$31,650.00
|929 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$45,000.00
|1006 Albert St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1132 Lewis St
|Racine
|$64,250.00
|1628 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$74,000.00
|1444 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$74,900.00
|1532 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|924 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$76,500.00
|2114 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1644 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$94,000.00
|1616 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$98,000.00
|5420 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$98,500.00
|728 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$109,400.00
|1425 South St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|433 Luedtke Ave
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|2029 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|1729 Howe St
|Racine
|$117,500.00
|557 Harvey Dr
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1631 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1664 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|4211 16th St
|Racine
|$121,000.00
|508 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1022 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$128,500.00
|2444 21st st
|Racine
|$129,000.00
|2110 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|325 Wickham Blvd
|Racine
|$131,500.00
|1128 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$138,500.00
|2909 Geneva St
|Racine
|$139,000.00
|3710 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2909 Gillen St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|2005 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1504 Park Ave
|Racine
|$146,500.00
|4920 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$147,000.00
|2717 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1017 Wolff St
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1423 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1709 Chatham St
|Racine
|$156,000.00
|617 Sydney Dr
|Racine
|$156,500.00
|3040 Geneva St
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|1325 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|1114 Shorecrest Dr
|Racine
|$172,900.00
|818 Wolff St
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|4915 Emstan Hills Dr
|Racine
|$182,000.00
|618 Virginia St
|Racine
|$185,500.00
|1508 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|4 Gaslight Dr Unit 210
|Racine
|$225,000.00
|48 Virginia St
|Racine
|$232,500.00
|1017 Virginia St
|Racine
|$238,000.00
|3715 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$275,000.00
|3107 Walden Way
|Racine
|$293,000.00
|825 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$330,000.00
|1438 & 1440 Main St
|Racine
|$1,750,000.00
|2821 76th St
|Raymond
|$325,000.00
|2706 River N Road
|Rochester
|$116,900.00
|8324 Ivanhoe Pl
|Sturtevant
|$302,000.00
|3730 Voss Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$68,000.00
|3405 South Browns Lake Dr Unit 12
|Town of Burlington
|$174,000.00
|5815 Leos Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$175,000.00
|8030 Gateway Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$190,000.00
|32722 Maple Grove Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$265,000.00
|1432 River Knoll St
|Town of Burlington
|$285,000.00
|3720 Voss Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$421,195.00
|33104 S Honey Lake Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$568,100.00
|7457 Poplar Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$129,900.00
|28808 Cardinal Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$325,000.00
|5011 Mesa Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$482,737.00
|1416 New St
|Union Grove
|$87,700.00
|1326 Vine St
|Union Grove
|$101,000.00
|129 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$155,000.00
|500 North 6th St
|Village of Waterford
|$230,500.00
|418 North 6th St
|Village of Waterford
|$232,000.00
|894 Inverness
|Village of Waterford
|$340,000.00
|514 Foxmead Crossing
|Village of Waterford
|$390,000.00
|34 Stonewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$165,000.00
|148 Lakefield Ct
|Wind Point
|$229,000.00
|104 Woodfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$234,400.00
|10 Ironwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$384,000.00
