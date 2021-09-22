… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Piggly is a beautiful kitty hoping to find her new home. This friendly gal is 4 years old and weighs 11 pounds. Although Piggly loves to be pet, she will let you know when she’s ready for a break and would do best in a space with kids older than 8. If you’re looking to add a cool cat to your life, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to meet Piggly!