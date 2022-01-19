YORKVILLE – A 79-year-old pilot from Waterford was injured in the crash of a small plane at the Sylvania Airport here Tuesday morning.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the airport at 2624 S. Sylvania Ave., shortly after 11 a.m. Deputies reported that the wing of single-engine Cessna aircraft struck a parked fuel tanker truck prior to take-off. The collision spun the plane around and caused it to crash head-on into the truck.

The pilot, who was not identified, was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived. He was treated at the scene and then transported via a Flight-for-Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital. The plane was leaking fuel, but there were no flames or smoke as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.