Just under $25 million in property changed hands between August 17 and August 21, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included a few business properties around the county and million-dollar homes.
- JN Real Estate, LLC sold the property at 500 College Ave, home to Knuteson, Hinkston, & Quinn, S.C., to Dominica LLC for $440,000.00.
- Pioneer Products, Inc. sold the manufacturing building, 1925 Roosevelt Ave, to Mainland Properties LLC for $500,000.00. Businesses at this property include Kolar Arms, Letsch Manufacturing Inc, and Pioneer Products.
- DJ Kott Agency sold 316 E Main St. Waterford for $95,000.00 to Make Cent$ LLC. Make Cent$ LLC is a vintage 80’s pop culture and video game shop in Milwaukee, WI.
- A one-acre home on Browns Lake, 30711 Cedar Dr. Burlington, sold for $1.4 million.
- The most expensive property sold this week was an island on the Tichigan Lake, 6524 Willow Ct. Waterford, with a sale price of $1,144,900.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|810 Kaywood Dr
|Caledonia
|$48,900.00
|10219 Caddy Lane
|Caledonia
|$125,500.00
|1834 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$132,500.00
|8135 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|2625 Wexford Rd
|Caledonia
|$211,000.00
|4425 Marcia Dr
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|5649 San Dell Way
|Caledonia
|$261,800.00
|5045 Briarwood Lane
|Caledonia
|$273,000.00
|6147 Prairie Circle
|Caledonia
|$276,450.00
|8513 Trudeau Trace
|Caledonia
|$303,000.00
|806 Waters Edge
|Caledonia
|$605,000.00
|240 S Oakland Ave
|City of Burlington
|$274,900.00
|559 Edgewood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$344,900.00
|840 Chantilly Ct
|City of Burlington
|$390,000.00
|344 Pickett Ct
|City of Burlington
|$440,000.00
|3323 Green Meadow Lane
|Elmwood Park
|$225,000.00
|4319 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$60,000.00
|1533 Windsor Way Unit 2
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,900.00
|4209 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|6621 Mariner Dr #8U
|Mt Pleasant
|$134,400.00
|5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 1
|Mt Pleasant
|$140,500.00
|4247 Taylor Harbor E Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$155,000.00
|7136 Parkside Ln #124
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|5304 Cynthia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$250,000.00
|3723 Greenbrook Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$255,000.00
|9304 Hollyhock Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$280,000.00
|534 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$295,000.00
|1424 Country Club Dr Unit 28
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|6457 Wembly Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|2625 Wexford Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,100.00
|102 Portico Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$324,900.00
|6325 Bradley Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$332,000.00
|2752 Deer View Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$350,000.00
|26412 Schad Dr
|Norway
|$119,700.00
|26705 Oak Ridge Dr
|Norway
|$220,000.00
|233 Frank Ave
|Racine
|$13,000.00
|233 Frank Ave
|Racine
|$19,000.00
|1803 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$35,100.00
|1617 West St
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|2208 Carlisle
|Racine
|$58,000.00
|927 Superior St
|Racine
|$61,000.00
|1900 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$87,050.00
|3715 16th St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|3705 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2808 James Blvd
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|1329 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2311 Mohr Ave
|Racine
|$125,425.00
|700 Goold St
|Racine
|$126,000.00
|3666 Astoria Dr
|Racine
|$129,900.00
|1429 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$130,400.00
|2112 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$139,900.00
|2609 Orchard St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|3311 Hamlin St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1221 William St
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|3425 Victorian Dr
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|3447 Daisy Lane
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|1839 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$164,000.00
|1126 Goold St
|Racine
|$169,000.00
|2902 Goold St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|917 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$176,000.00
|1036 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$178,000.00
|1111 Berkeley Dr
|Racine
|$178,000.00
|3706 Princess Place
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|3623 Sovereign Dr
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|233 Illinois St
|Racine
|$191,000.00
|56 Ohio St
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|820 Oregon St
|Racine
|$201,000.00
|3317 Monarch Dr
|Racine
|$224,000.00
|1111 N Illinois St
|Racine
|$224,900.00
|1243 Spring Valley Dr
|Racine
|$229,900.00
|3030 Chatham St
|Racine
|$268,000.00
|1728 College Ave
|Racine
|$287,000.00
|333 Lake Ave #803
|Racine
|$374,900.00
|500 College Ave
|Racine
|$440,000.00
|1925 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$500,000.00
|3832 W 7 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$89,200.00
|2516 Upland Dr
|Rochester
|$447,000.00
|2861 E Fieldstone Way #2328
|Sturtevant
|$102,500.00
|2917 94th St
|Sturtevant
|$165,000.00
|3433 Buckingham Rd
|Sturtevant
|$185,000.00
|2501 Browns Lake Dr E7
|Town of Burlington
|$57,000.00
|3415 Fischer Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$182,000.00
|8801 McHenry St
|Town of Burlington
|$195,000.00
|2817 Circle Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$218,365.00
|3205 Fischer Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$220,000.00
|33021 Cardinal Trail
|Town of Burlington
|$243,000.00
|1714 Stoney Hill Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$460,000.00
|33814 Lakeshore Dr S
|Town of Burlington
|$585,000.00
|30711 Cedar Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$1,400,000.00
|7119 Sherry Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$349,900.00
|4407 Waterford Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$397,500.00
|30848 Morning View Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$490,000.00
|6524 Willow Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$1,144,900.00
|1524 10th Ave
|Union Grove
|$235,000.00
|1206 High St
|Union Grove
|$259,000.00
|171 Mill Ave
|Union Grove
|$350,000.00
|628 Woodland Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$10,000.00
|316 E Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$95,000.00
|420 Racine St Unit 106
|Village of Waterford
|$105,000.00
|610B Ravenwood Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$267,500.00
|663 Cherrywood Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$370,000.00
|2935 Forest View Circle
|Yorkville
|$422,500.00
