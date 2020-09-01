Just under $25 million in property changed hands between August 17 and August 21, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a few business properties around the county and million-dollar homes.

JN Real Estate, LLC sold the property at 500 College Ave, home to Knuteson, Hinkston, & Quinn, S.C., to Dominica LLC for $440,000.00.

Pioneer Products, Inc. sold the manufacturing building, 1925 Roosevelt Ave, to Mainland Properties LLC for $500,000.00. Businesses at this property include Kolar Arms, Letsch Manufacturing Inc, and Pioneer Products.

DJ Kott Agency sold 316 E Main St. Waterford for $95,000.00 to Make Cent$ LLC. Make Cent$ LLC is a vintage 80’s pop culture and video game shop in Milwaukee, WI.

A one-acre home on Browns Lake, 30711 Cedar Dr. Burlington, sold for $1.4 million.

The most expensive property sold this week was an island on the Tichigan Lake, 6524 Willow Ct. Waterford, with a sale price of $1,144,900.00.

