Just under $25 million in property changed hands between August 17 and August 21, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a few business properties around the county and million-dollar homes.

  • JN Real Estate, LLC sold the property at 500 College Ave, home to Knuteson, Hinkston, & Quinn, S.C., to Dominica LLC for $440,000.00. 
  • Pioneer Products, Inc. sold the manufacturing building, 1925 Roosevelt Ave, to Mainland Properties LLC for $500,000.00. Businesses at this property include Kolar Arms, Letsch Manufacturing Inc, and Pioneer Products.
  • DJ Kott Agency sold 316 E Main St. Waterford for $95,000.00 to Make Cent$ LLC. Make Cent$ LLC is a vintage 80’s pop culture and video game shop in Milwaukee, WI.
  • A one-acre home on Browns Lake, 30711 Cedar Dr. Burlington, sold for $1.4 million.
  • The most expensive property sold this week was an island on the Tichigan Lake, 6524 Willow Ct. Waterford, with a sale price of $1,144,900.00.

810 Kaywood DrCaledonia$48,900.00
10219 Caddy LaneCaledonia$125,500.00
1834 Johnson AveCaledonia$132,500.00
8135 Northwestern AveCaledonia$205,000.00
2625 Wexford RdCaledonia$211,000.00
4425 Marcia DrCaledonia$250,000.00
5649 San Dell WayCaledonia$261,800.00
5045 Briarwood LaneCaledonia$273,000.00
6147 Prairie CircleCaledonia$276,450.00
8513 Trudeau TraceCaledonia$303,000.00
806 Waters EdgeCaledonia$605,000.00
240 S Oakland AveCity of Burlington$274,900.00
559 Edgewood DrCity of Burlington$344,900.00
840 Chantilly CtCity of Burlington$390,000.00
344 Pickett CtCity of Burlington$440,000.00
3323 Green Meadow LaneElmwood Park$225,000.00
4319 Spring StMt Pleasant$60,000.00
1533 Windsor Way Unit 2Mt Pleasant$124,900.00
4209 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$130,000.00
6621 Mariner Dr #8UMt Pleasant$134,400.00
5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 1Mt Pleasant$140,500.00
4247 Taylor Harbor E Unit 3Mt Pleasant$155,000.00
7136 Parkside Ln #124Mt Pleasant$200,000.00
5304 Cynthia LaneMt Pleasant$250,000.00
3723 Greenbrook LaneMt Pleasant$255,000.00
9304 Hollyhock LaneMt Pleasant$280,000.00
534 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$295,000.00
1424 Country Club Dr Unit 28Mt Pleasant$315,000.00
6457 Wembly LaneMt Pleasant$320,000.00
2625 Wexford RdMt Pleasant$320,100.00
102 Portico DrMt Pleasant$324,900.00
6325 Bradley RdMt Pleasant$332,000.00
2752 Deer View CtMt Pleasant$350,000.00
26412 Schad DrNorway$119,700.00
26705 Oak Ridge DrNorway$220,000.00
233 Frank AveRacine$13,000.00
233 Frank AveRacine$19,000.00
1803 Holmes AveRacine$35,100.00
1617 West StRacine$40,000.00
2208 CarlisleRacine$58,000.00
927 Superior StRacine$61,000.00
1900 Arthur AveRacine$87,050.00
3715 16th StRacine$95,000.00
3705 Douglas AveRacine$100,000.00
2808 James BlvdRacine$100,000.00
1329 Monroe AveRacine$115,000.00
2311 Mohr AveRacine$125,425.00
700 Goold StRacine$126,000.00
3666 Astoria DrRacine$129,900.00
1429 Melvin AveRacine$130,400.00
2112 Kearney AveRacine$139,900.00
2609 Orchard StRacine$145,000.00
3311 Hamlin StRacine$150,000.00
1221 William StRacine$155,000.00
3425 Victorian DrRacine$160,000.00
3447 Daisy LaneRacine$163,000.00
1839 Taylor AveRacine$164,000.00
1126 Goold StRacine$169,000.00
2902 Goold StRacine$170,000.00
917 Kingston AveRacine$176,000.00
1036 Lathrop AveRacine$178,000.00
1111 Berkeley DrRacine$178,000.00
3706 Princess PlaceRacine$190,000.00
3623 Sovereign DrRacine$190,000.00
233 Illinois StRacine$191,000.00
56 Ohio StRacine$195,000.00
820 Oregon StRacine$201,000.00
3317 Monarch DrRacine$224,000.00
1111 N Illinois StRacine$224,900.00
1243 Spring Valley DrRacine$229,900.00
3030 Chatham StRacine$268,000.00
1728 College AveRacine$287,000.00
333 Lake Ave #803Racine$374,900.00
500 College AveRacine$440,000.00
1925 Roosevelt AveRacine$500,000.00
3832 W 7 Mile RdRaymond$89,200.00
2516 Upland DrRochester$447,000.00
2861 E Fieldstone Way #2328Sturtevant$102,500.00
2917 94th StSturtevant$165,000.00
3433 Buckingham RdSturtevant$185,000.00
2501 Browns Lake Dr E7Town of Burlington$57,000.00
3415 Fischer DrTown of Burlington$182,000.00
8801 McHenry StTown of Burlington$195,000.00
2817 Circle DrTown of Burlington$218,365.00
3205 Fischer DrTown of Burlington$220,000.00
33021 Cardinal TrailTown of Burlington$243,000.00
1714 Stoney Hill RdTown of Burlington$460,000.00
33814 Lakeshore Dr STown of Burlington$585,000.00
30711 Cedar DrTown of Burlington$1,400,000.00
7119 Sherry LaneTown of Waterford$349,900.00
4407 Waterford DrTown of Waterford$397,500.00
30848 Morning View CircleTown of Waterford$490,000.00
6524 Willow CtTown of Waterford$1,144,900.00
1524 10th AveUnion Grove$235,000.00
1206 High StUnion Grove$259,000.00
171 Mill AveUnion Grove$350,000.00
628 Woodland CircleVillage of Waterford$10,000.00
316 E Main StVillage of Waterford$95,000.00
420 Racine St Unit 106Village of Waterford$105,000.00
610B Ravenwood CtVillage of Waterford$267,500.00
663 Cherrywood DrVillage of Waterford$370,000.00
2935 Forest View CircleYorkville$422,500.00
