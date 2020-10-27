RACINE – The City Planning Heritage and Design Commission will consider signage and façade changes for the planned Taste of Soul Bar & Grill at 501 Sixth Street. The meeting, to be held virtually, starts at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday (Oct. 28).

Tesa Santoro of JT Eats LLC has applied for grants to replace windows and repair and repaint the façade at the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The location was previously Henry & Wanda’s. Santoro is also the operator of the Blue Bear at Taylor and Durand avenues and the Blue Bear Bakery on Three Mile Road near Erie Street.

The $40,000 to $45,000 project calls for replacing the awning on the Park Avenue side of the building, six new storefront windows facing Sixth and Park, and nine new double-hung windows on the building’s second floor. The exterior will be painted a shade of red to match the awning.

The proposed signage to be painted by the building tenant on the first-floor windows, above the storefront, include the words “Live Music,” “Soul Food,” “Poetry,” and “Drinks.” In the application, Santoro anticipates the work will be completed by late November.

