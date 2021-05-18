RACINE – A small plane crashed at about 8:25 p.m. Monday at Ad-Tech Medical Instrument, 1901 William Stree.

Preliminary reports indicate that people were climbing out of the plane, but officials have not confirmed that detail. Part of the plane ripped off when it struck a tree.

Fire personnel from the Racine Fire Department and officers from the Racine Police Department are on scene.

No fire or smoke could be seen coming from the plane, but the smell of gas was reported. Part of the plane struck the northwest side of the building and a tree. The building is close to Batten International Airport, 3239 N Green Bay Rd.

This is an ongoing story. We’ll post more details when we get them.