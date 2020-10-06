Advertisements

CALEDONIA – A section of Highway 38 will be temporarily closed starting next Monday (Oct. 12) for the replacement of a roadway structure that carries a small creek under the highway. The highway will be closed between 4 Mile Road and Northwestern Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported that the work is scheduled to be completed by the week of October 26. This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

During the full closure of the roadway at the structure, motorists will be detoured along County Road G, Highway 31 and Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue). Local access up to the structure will be maintained.

More information on traffic conditions, work zones and travel times can be found at www.511wi.gov.

