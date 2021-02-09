Esports are booming, and students in Wisconsin are excited to not just play the games, but to pursue related careers. To support this thirst for competition and education, the WIHSEA has just become an affiliate of the North America Scholastic Esports Federation. NASEF will provide free tournaments, programs, curriculum, and expertise to help scholastic esports grow and thrive in Wisconsin.

NASEF leverages massive student interest in team-based competitive video gaming, offering meaningful career and STEM education alongside tournaments. Students learn about possible career pathways, enter Beyond the Game creative and analytic challenges, manage clubs and events and fundraising, and compete in tournaments in popular titles including but not limited to: Overwatch, Rocket League, Smash Bros, and SMITE to name a few.

“Since forming in 2017, the Wisconsin High School Esports Association has been helping grow the opportunity for schools to offer esports to their students. By becoming an affiliate with NASEF, it will allow us to continue growing those opportunities while expanding on the positive impacts esports can make scholastically for our students,” said Mike Dahle, Business Education teacher at Elkhorn High School and President of WIHSEA. “NASEF has done an amazing job over the last few years to grow resources to help educators bring not only esports competition to their schools, but to help develop our student’s real-world skills through their passions.”

The WIHSEA’s mission is to govern, support and promote the growth of high school esports through community development, advocacy, equitable participation, and interscholastic competition to enrich the educational experience. NASEF offers a unique focus on diversity with an emphasis on cultivating talents in potentially underserved populations and provides a pathway to college scholarships and careers in the gaming industry.

“Research demonstrates the effectiveness of esports as a tool for meaningful STEM and social-emotional learning,” said Gerald Solomon, founder and executive director of NASEF. “We’re thrilled to have WIHSEA in the NASEF family, where educators will be able to learn best practices from other community networks with experience implementing scholastic esports programs. Of course, the students will be thrilled to take part in huge tournaments in popular games. We’re excited to support the WIHSEA and see the growth across Wisconsin in the coming years.”

Learn more at the NASEF website or the WIHSEA website. Schools across Wisconsin are invited to join WIHSEA and NASEF and tap into their events and resources; contact Mike Dahle, mdahle@wihsea.org.

About the North America Scholastic Esports Federation

NASEF is on a mission to provide opportunities for ALL students to use esports as a platform to acquire critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. The Federation’s core values are intertwined through all aspects of education and play: learning, opportunity, community, diversity, and respect.

Learn more at www.nasef.org. See matches streamed live on our Twitch channel, and join online conversations on Twitter @NASEFedu, or on Facebook and Instagram.