Racine County had 78 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between February 1st and 5th had a cash value of just over $14 million. The transfers included a church and a few foreclosures.
- The Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave, sold to Garcia Family Racine LLC for $100,000. The property is also home to Busy Bee’s Child Care Center.
- The foreclosed property at 1717 N Wisconsin St was purchased for $45,000.00.
- Another foreclosed property at 2042 Carmel Ave sold for $50,000.00.
- Lastly, the foreclosed property at 1620 North Main St sold for $54,700.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4532 Sina Ln
|Caledonia
|$21,900.00
|4530 Short Rd
|Caledonia
|$95,533.00
|4530 Short Rd
|Caledonia
|$191,000.00
|5916 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$98,900.00
|823 Northdale Dr
|Caledonia
|$126,400.00
|823 Northdale Dr
|Caledonia
|$126,500.00
|2610 Moraine Ct
|Caledonia
|$212,828.00
|5229 Willowview Rd
|Caledonia
|$234,000.00
|6200 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|1911 Duster Dr
|Caledonia
|$280,000.00
|5910 Sunshine Ln
|Caledonia
|$322,000.00
|4708 Chris Ct
|Caledonia
|$357,649.00
|1218 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$485,000.00
|140 S Perkins Blvd
|City of Burlington
|$160,500.00
|232 W Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$170,000.00
|716 Chicory Rd
|City of Burlington
|$213,000.00
|2401 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$459,900.00
|289 Shenandoah Ct
|City of Burlington
|$535,000.00
|125 Monica Ct
|City of Burlington
|$539,200.00
|4030 S Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$171,300.00
|6840 Mariner Dr #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$101,000.00
|6700 Mariner Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$116,900.00
|1131 Sunnyslope Dr #1L
|Mt Pleasant
|$127,000.00
|6611 Mariner Dr Unit 2L
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,500.00
|3036 Meyer Ct #4
|Mt Pleasant
|$132,600.00
|3148 Wood Rd Unit 12
|Mt Pleasant
|$134,000.00
|6751 Mariner Dr Unit 5
|Mt Pleasant
|$138,500.00
|1149 N Sunnyslope Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$147,900.00
|1505 Windsor Way #2
|Mt Pleasant
|$151,000.00
|2148 N Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$165,000.00
|1111 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$197,000.00
|5324 Cynthia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$280,000.00
|7032 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,600.00
|3142 Pritchard Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$376,836.00
|7730 East Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$112,300.00
|2718 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$33,000.00
|1711 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1717 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$45,000.00
|2042 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1620 North Main St
|Racine
|$54,700.00
|1607 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|1033 Villa St
|Racine
|$72,000.00
|1021 Wolff St
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1618 Albert St
|Racine
|$89,900.00
|1021 3 Mile Rd
|Racine
|$97,000.00
|1143 College Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2618 19th St
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|5314 Athens Ave
|Racine
|$121,500.00
|1533 Catham St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2032 Charles St
|Racine
|$131,400.00
|3637 Tenth Ave
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|2316 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$143,000.00
|4206 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$144,900.00
|1774 Virginia St
|Racine
|$147,900.00
|1912 High St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|4201 Olive St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2708 Kenwood Dr
|Racine
|$153,000.00
|3812 Osborne Blvd
|Racine
|$161,000.00
|611 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$172,500.00
|2813 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|832 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$193,000.00
|1158 North Osborne Blvd
|Racine
|$240,000.00
|1896 Crestwood Dr
|Raymond
|$326,500.00
|3271 96th St
|Sturtevant
|$205,000.00
|30020 Arrow Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$100,000.00
|33837 S Lakeshore Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$145,000.00
|3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 6
|Town of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|34726 Chestnut St
|Town of Burlington
|$305,000.00
|4318 Valley View Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$101,550.00
|30422 Beachview Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$190,000.00
|1343 Center St
|Union Grove
|$180,000.00
|918 Park Circle
|Union Grove
|$195,000.00
|601B Foxmead Pl
|Village of Waterford
|$167,500.00
|115 N 3rd St
|Village of Waterford
|$215,000.00
|105 Holiday Dr
|Wind Point
|$298,000.00
|2310 Queens Brook Ln Lot 20
|Yorkville
|$115,000.00
|17710 Spring St
|Yorkville
|$270,000.00
|19131 2 Mile Rd
|Yorkville
|$355,000.00