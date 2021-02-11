Racine County had 78 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between February 1st and 5th had a cash value of just over $14 million. The transfers included a church and a few foreclosures.

The Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave, sold to Garcia Family Racine LLC for $100,000. The property is also home to Busy Bee’s Child Care Center.

The foreclosed property at 1717 N Wisconsin St was purchased for $45,000.00.

Another foreclosed property at 2042 Carmel Ave sold for $50,000.00.

Lastly, the foreclosed property at 1620 North Main St sold for $54,700.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4532 Sina Ln Caledonia $21,900.00 4530 Short Rd Caledonia $95,533.00 4530 Short Rd Caledonia $191,000.00 5916 Indigo Dr Caledonia $98,900.00 823 Northdale Dr Caledonia $126,400.00 823 Northdale Dr Caledonia $126,500.00 2610 Moraine Ct Caledonia $212,828.00 5229 Willowview Rd Caledonia $234,000.00 6200 Charles St Caledonia $250,000.00 1911 Duster Dr Caledonia $280,000.00 5910 Sunshine Ln Caledonia $322,000.00 4708 Chris Ct Caledonia $357,649.00 1218 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $485,000.00 140 S Perkins Blvd City of Burlington $160,500.00 232 W Chestnut St City of Burlington $170,000.00 716 Chicory Rd City of Burlington $213,000.00 2401 Stonegate Rd City of Burlington $459,900.00 289 Shenandoah Ct City of Burlington $535,000.00 125 Monica Ct City of Burlington $539,200.00 4030 S Beaumont Ave Dover $171,300.00 6840 Mariner Dr #201 Mt Pleasant $101,000.00 6700 Mariner Dr Mt Pleasant $116,900.00 1131 Sunnyslope Dr #1L Mt Pleasant $127,000.00 6611 Mariner Dr Unit 2L Mt Pleasant $130,500.00 3036 Meyer Ct #4 Mt Pleasant $132,600.00 3148 Wood Rd Unit 12 Mt Pleasant $134,000.00 6751 Mariner Dr Unit 5 Mt Pleasant $138,500.00 1149 N Sunnyslope Dr #102 Mt Pleasant $147,900.00 1505 Windsor Way #2 Mt Pleasant $151,000.00 2148 N Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $165,000.00 1111 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 201 Mt Pleasant $197,000.00 5324 Cynthia Lane Mt Pleasant $280,000.00 7032 Woodbridge Dr Mt Pleasant $325,600.00 3142 Pritchard Dr Mt Pleasant $376,836.00 7730 East Wind Lake Rd Norway $112,300.00 2718 Sixteenth St Racine $33,000.00 1711 West Lawn Ave Racine $40,000.00 1717 N Wisconsin St Racine $45,000.00 2042 Carmel Ave Racine $50,000.00 1620 North Main St Racine $54,700.00 1607 Perry Ave Racine $70,000.00 1033 Villa St Racine $72,000.00 1021 Wolff St Racine $80,000.00 1618 Albert St Racine $89,900.00 1021 3 Mile Rd Racine $97,000.00 1143 College Ave Racine $100,000.00 2618 19th St Racine $107,000.00 5314 Athens Ave Racine $121,500.00 1533 Catham St Racine $125,000.00 2032 Charles St Racine $131,400.00 3637 Tenth Ave Racine $142,000.00 2316 Taylor Ave Racine $143,000.00 4206 Lasalle St Racine $144,900.00 1774 Virginia St Racine $147,900.00 1912 High St Racine $150,000.00 4201 Olive St Racine $150,000.00 2708 Kenwood Dr Racine $153,000.00 3812 Osborne Blvd Racine $161,000.00 611 Monroe Ave Racine $172,500.00 2813 Kentucky St Racine $175,000.00 832 Blaine Ave Racine $193,000.00 1158 North Osborne Blvd Racine $240,000.00 1896 Crestwood Dr Raymond $326,500.00 3271 96th St Sturtevant $205,000.00 30020 Arrow Dr Town of Burlington $100,000.00 33837 S Lakeshore Dr Town of Burlington $145,000.00 3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 6 Town of Burlington $200,000.00 34726 Chestnut St Town of Burlington $305,000.00 4318 Valley View Ln Town of Waterford $101,550.00 30422 Beachview Ln Town of Waterford $190,000.00 1343 Center St Union Grove $180,000.00 918 Park Circle Union Grove $195,000.00 601B Foxmead Pl Village of Waterford $167,500.00 115 N 3rd St Village of Waterford $215,000.00 105 Holiday Dr Wind Point $298,000.00 2310 Queens Brook Ln Lot 20 Yorkville $115,000.00 17710 Spring St Yorkville $270,000.00 19131 2 Mile Rd Yorkville $355,000.00

