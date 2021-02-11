Racine County had 78 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between February 1st and 5th had a cash value of just over $14 million. The transfers included a church and a few foreclosures.

  • The Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave, sold to Garcia Family Racine LLC for $100,000. The property is also home to Busy Bee’s Child Care Center.
  • The foreclosed property at 1717 N Wisconsin St was purchased for $45,000.00.
  • Another foreclosed property at 2042 Carmel Ave sold for $50,000.00.
  • Lastly, the foreclosed property at 1620 North Main St sold for $54,700.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4532 Sina LnCaledonia$21,900.00
4530 Short RdCaledonia$95,533.00
4530 Short RdCaledonia$191,000.00
5916 Indigo DrCaledonia$98,900.00
823 Northdale DrCaledonia$126,400.00
823 Northdale DrCaledonia$126,500.00
2610 Moraine CtCaledonia$212,828.00
5229 Willowview RdCaledonia$234,000.00
6200 Charles StCaledonia$250,000.00
1911 Duster DrCaledonia$280,000.00
5910 Sunshine LnCaledonia$322,000.00
4708 Chris CtCaledonia$357,649.00
1218 5 Mile RdCaledonia$485,000.00
140 S Perkins BlvdCity of Burlington$160,500.00
232 W Chestnut StCity of Burlington$170,000.00
716 Chicory RdCity of Burlington$213,000.00
2401 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$459,900.00
289 Shenandoah CtCity of Burlington$535,000.00
125 Monica CtCity of Burlington$539,200.00
4030 S Beaumont AveDover$171,300.00
6840 Mariner Dr #201Mt Pleasant$101,000.00
6700 Mariner DrMt Pleasant$116,900.00
1131 Sunnyslope Dr #1LMt Pleasant$127,000.00
6611 Mariner Dr Unit 2LMt Pleasant$130,500.00
3036 Meyer Ct #4Mt Pleasant$132,600.00
3148 Wood Rd Unit 12Mt Pleasant$134,000.00
6751 Mariner Dr Unit 5Mt Pleasant$138,500.00
1149 N Sunnyslope Dr #102Mt Pleasant$147,900.00
1505 Windsor Way #2Mt Pleasant$151,000.00
2148 N Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$165,000.00
1111 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 201Mt Pleasant$197,000.00
5324 Cynthia LaneMt Pleasant$280,000.00
7032 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$325,600.00
3142 Pritchard DrMt Pleasant$376,836.00
7730 East Wind Lake RdNorway$112,300.00
2718 Sixteenth StRacine$33,000.00
1711 West Lawn AveRacine$40,000.00
1717 N Wisconsin StRacine$45,000.00
2042 Carmel AveRacine$50,000.00
1620 North Main StRacine$54,700.00
1607 Perry AveRacine$70,000.00
1033 Villa StRacine$72,000.00
1021 Wolff StRacine$80,000.00
1618 Albert StRacine$89,900.00
1021 3 Mile RdRacine$97,000.00
1143 College AveRacine$100,000.00
2618 19th StRacine$107,000.00
5314 Athens AveRacine$121,500.00
1533 Catham StRacine$125,000.00
2032 Charles StRacine$131,400.00
3637 Tenth AveRacine$142,000.00
2316 Taylor AveRacine$143,000.00
4206 Lasalle StRacine$144,900.00
1774 Virginia StRacine$147,900.00
1912 High StRacine$150,000.00
4201 Olive StRacine$150,000.00
2708 Kenwood DrRacine$153,000.00
3812 Osborne BlvdRacine$161,000.00
611 Monroe AveRacine$172,500.00
2813 Kentucky StRacine$175,000.00
832 Blaine AveRacine$193,000.00
1158 North Osborne BlvdRacine$240,000.00
1896 Crestwood DrRaymond$326,500.00
3271 96th StSturtevant$205,000.00
30020 Arrow DrTown of Burlington$100,000.00
33837 S Lakeshore DrTown of Burlington$145,000.00
3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 6Town of Burlington$200,000.00
34726 Chestnut StTown of Burlington$305,000.00
4318 Valley View LnTown of Waterford$101,550.00
30422 Beachview LnTown of Waterford$190,000.00
1343 Center StUnion Grove$180,000.00
918 Park CircleUnion Grove$195,000.00
601B Foxmead PlVillage of Waterford$167,500.00
115 N 3rd StVillage of Waterford$215,000.00
105 Holiday DrWind Point$298,000.00
2310 Queens Brook Ln Lot 20Yorkville$115,000.00
17710 Spring StYorkville$270,000.00
19131 2 Mile RdYorkville$355,000.00

