A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is facing one count of false imprisonment and intentionally abusing a resident at an adult living facility where she worked.
Court records show that Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Aymee Matson on Monday at the facility. The press release does not name the facility.
Officials at the department called the video “disturbing.” It showed Matson kicking a man in the head and his hands until he fell to the ground. With his ankles bound, the man — who suffers from “a diminished mental capacity” — was not wearing clothes.
Deputies conducted a welfare check on the man at the facility. When they arrived, Matson was working. They confirmed that the man lived at the facility and identified Matson as the suspect.
“Matson admitted to the assault and to placing the restraints on the male victim, against company policy and procedure. Matson, when interviewed by investigators, stated that she sent the video to prove to her friends that her work is difficult and that she does not ‘sit on my butt all day,'” the press release states.
Racine County Human services removed the man from the adult living facility and the deputies took Matson into custody at the Racine County Jail. According to court records, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges with the Racine County courts.
Most Common Injuries from Hand Tools
Do it yourselfers save money by being handy around the house. A well-stocked toolbox is their constant companion. When using power tools, it’s easy to keep safety in mind—electric and pneumatic tools require careful handling. The noise they make and the force they generate are built-in reminders to be careful. Manual tools, on the other […]
State confirms UK variant of coronavirus has reached Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and laboratory partners identified a UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin, according to a press release. This story also appeared in Madison365 The particular variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered circulating widely in England during November and December of 2020. Based on epidemiologic […]
Axle Rose is a Rockstar pooch in need of a home
Axle Rose has one big smile that you can’t miss! This timid 7-year-old loves to play fetch, go for walks and enjoys a nice butt scratch. Axle Rose is on the timid side and warms up slowly with praise, time, and treats. If you’d like this rockstar pooch to join your family please go to www.wihumane.org/adopt to learn […]
Union Grove man faces drunk driving charge after crashing car
UNION GROVE – A Union Grove man was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving – 1st offense after crashing his vehicle into an apartment building here Tuesday evening. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Street to a report that a vehicle had struck the building causing […]
Educator of the Week: Adam Martin
Adam Martin has taken the road less traveled, and it is that path that led him to Racine. Becoming an Educator wasn’t where Martin saw his future, but it’s definitely where he’s meant to be. This first-grade teacher at Jefferson Lighthouse International Baccalaureate Elementary School strives to be the best he can be during these […]
You must log in to post a comment.