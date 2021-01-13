A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is facing one count of false imprisonment and intentionally abusing a resident at an adult living facility where she worked.

Court records show that Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Aymee Matson on Monday at the facility. The press release does not name the facility.

Officials at the department called the video “disturbing.” It showed Matson kicking a man in the head and his hands until he fell to the ground. With his ankles bound, the man — who suffers from “a diminished mental capacity” — was not wearing clothes.

Deputies conducted a welfare check on the man at the facility. When they arrived, Matson was working. They confirmed that the man lived at the facility and identified Matson as the suspect.

“Matson admitted to the assault and to placing the restraints on the male victim, against company policy and procedure. Matson, when interviewed by investigators, stated that she sent the video to prove to her friends that her work is difficult and that she does not ‘sit on my butt all day,'” the press release states.

Racine County Human services removed the man from the adult living facility and the deputies took Matson into custody at the Racine County Jail. According to court records, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges with the Racine County courts.