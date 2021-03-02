The following is the agenda for the virtual Police and Fire Commission meeting on March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Call To Order

Roll Call

CLOSED SESSION

It is intended that the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners will convene into Closed Session pursuant to Sec. 19.85(1)(b), (c) and (d) of the Wisconsin Statutes, for the purpose of considering the dismissal, demotion, or discipline of any public employee or in considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility or considering strategy for crime detection or prevention.

0152-21 Subject: Communication from President Turner requesting to discuss the Chief of Police search

Adjournment

If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact Corinne Dombeck, 262-635-7710, at least 48 hours prior to this meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

Passcode: 824191