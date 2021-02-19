The following is the agenda for the Police and Fire Commission meeting on February 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Call to Order

CLOSED SESSION

It is intended that the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners will convene into Closed Session pursuant to Sec. 19.85(1)(b), (c), and (d) of the Wisconsin Statutes, for the purpose of considering the dismissal, demotion, or discipline of any public employee or in considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility or considering strategy for crime detection or prevention.

0125-21 Subject: Communication from President Turner requesting to discuss the Chief of Police search, review and select candidates to move forward, and discuss next steps in the hiring process.

OPEN SESSION

The Police & Fire Commission may convene in Open Session to take action on any item discussed in Closed Session.

Adjournment

If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact Corinne Dombeck, 262-635-7710, at least 48 hours prior to this meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/92695212794?pwd=aGVjL1VlTDJ5OFdhMnJQTnROOFJHZz09

Meeting ID: 926 9521 2794

Passcode: 879267