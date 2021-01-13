UNION GROVE – A Union Grove man was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving – 1st offense after crashing his vehicle into an apartment building here Tuesday evening.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Street to a report that a vehicle had struck the building causing it to shake. Upon arrival, deputies found a damaged vehicle in the parking lot and located its owner, Dustin A. Stang, 33, who lives in the apartment building.
The charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which has not yet filed those charges in court, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court website.
Deputies had Stang perform a standardized field sobriety test. He was cited for OWI, hit-and-run accident and failure to notify police of an accident. Stang was held in the Racine County Jail on a probation and parole violation.
