Racine police are asking for the community’s help identifying and apprehending a man who pushed a pregnant woman last month.

In a video distributed Thursday by RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, a man is seen walking down the street in the 1100 block of Villa Street shortly after 8 a.m. on April 11, 2022. A woman is seen coming down the driveway of a home across the street to the sidewalk. The man crosses the street and approaches the woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time, from behind and then pushes her, causing her to fall.

CONTENT WARNING: This video contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wilcox in a statement to media said the woman suffered a gash to her head and other injuries.

The man is described as a Black male between the ages of 17 and 24, between 5’9″ and 6 feet tall, and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Racine Police Department Detective T.J. Bodnar at 262-635-7756, x7778. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers p3 app.

