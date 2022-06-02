A 42-year-old Burlington man is facing the rest of his life in prison after thousands of images of child pornography were allegedly discovered on his computer.

David Hacht was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with 12 felony counts of child pornography, each of which carries a sentence of 25 years in prison and/or up to $100,000 in fines. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

FBI investigation of child pornography images

According to the criminal complaint, Hacht was the subject of an FBI investigation for having more than graphic images of nude or partially nude children under the age of 12 engaged in sexual activities both with themselves and with adult males. A search warrant was executed on November 4, 2021, on Hacht’s home and computer. More than 2,000 pictures and/or videos were found on his computer.

During questioning, Hacht admitted to having a preference for girls under the age of 12 and to using the dark web to find sites where he could download pornographic pictures of juveniles, the complaint continues. He told investigators he couldn’t remember when he downloaded the first picture but said he has neither engaged with anyone else about child pornography nor has he physically touched or harmed a child. Hacht also said his therapist is aware of his predilection.

Hacht was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered on house arrest with the exceptions of attending court, going to work, and undergoing medical treatment. He will next be in court on June 9 for his preliminary hearing.

