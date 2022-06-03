RACINE – Racine Police Department (RPD) confirmed on Friday that two women were injured – one seriously – after gunfire erupted Thursday afternoon at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery.

A 19-year-old woman was treated and released, but a 35-year-old woman was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. In a press release from RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the last known condition of the older woman was that she was awake and alert after undergoing surgery.

No one else was injured, and no one is in custody yet.

At 2:42 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the cemetery at the funeral for Da’Shontay King for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, the scene was “mass chaos.” A flurry of gunshots erupted while mourners stood listening to a man speaking, and a woman can be heard screaming for help in eyewitness video from the scene. Others can be seen either lying on the ground or fleeing.

Once the scene was contained, investigators determined that multiple weapons were used in the attack, and they are asking for any video from – or related to – the incident that can help apprehend the perpetrator(s) be sent to Lt. Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and Sgt. Koepnick at Justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org.

King was shot and killed on May 20 by Racine police officer Zachary B. Brenner during a foot pursuit after the state Department of Justice determined King was “seen with a gun.” His obituary and funeral information were posted online. The circumstances that led to King’s death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Graceland Cemetery can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

