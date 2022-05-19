Racine police say a man who robbed two different establishments at gunpoint earlier this year was identified, in part, because of DNA he left behind on the weapon when he dropped it in a stranger’s yard,

Shean Johnson, Jr. was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of armed robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison and/or up to $200,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson on March 5, 2022, displayed a handgun and demanded the woman working the counter at Carniceria La Huasteca give him all the cash in the register. She complied, handing him $950. She told police one of her employees was chasing the man, but he told officers he lost the perpetrator on LaSalle Street from St. Patrick Street.

DNA recovered from weapon

Police say a resident called them on March 6, 2022, to report a handgun in her yard. When officers arrived to the residence in the 1600 block of LaSalle, they found a black BB gun that resembled a handgun. DNA taken from the gun returned results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab of DNA matching that of Johnson’s, and police posited Johnson dropped it when he fled from the carniceria on March 5.

The defendant is also accused of using a weapon on March 18, 2022, to rob Super Mercado on N. Memorial Drive where he got away with $430, the complaint continues. During the robbery, he told the cashier to turn around and threatened to shoot them if they turned around before Johnson exited the building.

Police say they contacted Johnson’s parole officer who said he cut off his GPS tracking unit in February and went AWOL. When officers showed them photos taken from surveillance video at both locations, they confirmed Johnson’s identity.

Johnson has an open felony case where he’s facing a charge of escape. He was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and will next be in court on May 26 for his preliminary hearing.

