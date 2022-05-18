RACINE – Police apprehended a Racine man who said his daughter was ignoring his calls while she was in school. She also forgot to put a fork in his lunch box. Now he is facing up to six years in prison for punishing her by whipping her with an extension cord.

Jesus Alvarez was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of child abuse, intentionally causing harm. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called Monday to Washington Park High School for a report of child abuse. When they arrived a female student told them on May 13 when she arrived home that Alvarez was angry because her phone was on vibrate while she was at school, and she didn’t answer his call, so he hit her leg. He was also mad because she forgot to put a fork in his lunch, and when he asked her why and didn’t like her answer, he whipped her with the extension cord.

Police say the girl had large, noticeable bruises on her leg and narrow red marks on the back of her legs that were consistent with her statement to officers. The girl’s sister was also present, and she confirmed the girl’s statement.

Alvarez was assigned a $250 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to not have any contact with the girl. He will next be in court June 1 for his preliminary hearing.

