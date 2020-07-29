MOUNT PLEASANT – The eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) were blocked for several hours Monday afternoon after a dump truck rolled over and spilled its gravel load at 90th Street.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported that the dump truck rolled over at the southeast corner of the intersection about 3:46 p.m. Monday.

The driver told police that he entered the intersection as the traffic light was changing from yellow to red. He sounded his air horn as he believed he could not stop. To avoid a collision with northbound vehicles in the intersection, the driver said he performed an evasive maneuver that caused the truck to roll over.

The driver was able to get out of the truck. There were no injuries.

Mount Pleasant Police, Sturtevant Police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the accident scene. The Racine County Highway Department was called in to clean up the gravel.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.