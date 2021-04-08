RACINE – Racine Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a 64-year-old man Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Northwestern Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a vehicle upside down in the westbound ditch. The driver, and only occupant, of the vehicle was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.

Police were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol in the investigation. RPD investigators are interested in any information from the public about the incident. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.