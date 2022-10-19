RACINE — Racine Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive Tuesday evening.

The Racine Police Department was called to North Memorial Drive near West Street at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found several people giving aid to the child while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The child was transported by ambulance to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced deceased.

Police officers learned that a female child had run into North Memorial Drive and that traffic had stopped in both directions and drivers urged the girl to get out of the street. Southbound traffic had resumed when the boy ran into the street. Northbound drivers saw the boy and remained stopped but he was struck by a southbound vehicle. That driver remained on the scene, according to news reports.

RPD traffic investigators are interested in speaking with anyone with additional information about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call the RPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

